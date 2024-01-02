Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal allows 32 more shops to remain open for 24 hours

To boost the night-time economy of the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted permission to 32 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours. These commercial establishments include shops, restaurants, and those that come under retail trade categories. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted permission for 32 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours. This initiative will create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities within Delhi."

"The Labour Department of Delhi proposed this plan to the Chief Minister regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours. These commercial establishments belong to the categories of commercial, retail trade or business, and provision stores," said the release. As per the release, all these establishments must strictly adhere to the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954.

The government will keep a strict watch over them to ensure that no violation of the rules takes place. The proposal has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for final approval. "Compliance with Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 is mandatory for these shops and commercial establishments. For instance, during summers, women employees will not be permitted to work in any establishment between 9 PM to 7 AM, and during winter between 8 PM to 8 AM," it said.

"Shops must be open and closed within specified times, and violation of this might lead to the closure of the commercial establishment. An additional 15 minutes will be allowed to open the shop if customers are waiting. Different areas may have different timings for opening or closing shops, and owners must adhere to those timings," it added. Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, the Delhi Labour Department received 52 applications to operate shops for 24 hours. The department thoroughly examined these applications and documents. Of these, 20 applications did not meet the requirements and were not considered. However, all 32 applications meeting the criteria were approved.

It is noteworthy that in the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of permissions granted for the operation of 24-hour shops and commercial establishments within Delhi. The Chief Minister periodically approves commercial establishments that meet the criteria. Approval has been granted for 32 more establishments, bringing the total to 667.

Additionally, the application process for operating shops and commercial establishments has been made online, saving businesses from the hassle of visiting government offices. The verification process is completed within four weeks of application. Furthermore, granting permission to operate shops and commercial establishments for 24 hours in Delhi reflects the government's vision to promote business and the ease of doing business. Even if an applicant fails to obtain the approval, the government provides an opportunity to improve their shortcomings as per guidelines and reapply for approval.

The Delhi government has granted permission for several categories of shops to operate 24 hours a day. For instance, one logistic and courier service business will operate round the clock in Alipur, Mehrauli, Badarpur, and Gandhi Nagar. In Okhla Phase-3, a sweet shop and in Mehrauli, a restaurant has been granted permission. Similarly, a restaurant and event management establishment in Netaji Nagar, a department store in Ashok Vihar and a provision store in Gupta Colony have also been granted permission to run their establishments 24 hours a day, said the release.

Round-the-clock store management services have been permitted in Vinod Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Asaf Ali Road, Dwarka Sector 23A, Najafgarh Road, African Avenue, Hauz Khas, Shakti Nagar Extension, Mahavir Enclave, Priyadarshini Vihar, Rajendra Place, Vikaspuri, Munirka and Chhatarpur. Also, sourcing of merchandise and retail sale of ayurvedic and food items have been permitted in New Ashok Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Rajouri Garden, Rohini Sector 10, and Dwarka Sector 4, it added. (ANI)

