Chhattisgarh govt declares January 22 as 'dry day' to mark Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said his government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day as the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya will take place in Ayodhya on that day.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vishnudsai)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said his government has decided to declare January 22 as a ''dry day'' as the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya will take place in Ayodhya on that day. ''As you all know that from December 25 till January 2, we have been observing 'good governance' day. Ram Raj has been the model of our good governance. We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is 'nanihal' of Lord Ram (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that 'pran pratistha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22,'' Sai told reporters late this evening.

There is happiness all over Chhattisgarh. The state's rice millers association has sent 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony while our vegetable cultivators are also going to dispatch vegetables to Ayodhya for it. There will be an atmosphere of festivity across the state on January 22. Like Diwali, diya will be lit on the day,'' he said.

''The state government has decided that there will be a dry day in the entire state on January 22,'' he added.

According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through several places now located in Chhattisgarh during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya.

Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 km away from capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village was given a magnificent look during the previous Congress government in the state.

