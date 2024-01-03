Left Menu

Dhankhar's Hamirpur visit: Drones, paragliding banned on Jan 5, 6

In view of the proposed visit, there will be a complete ban on paragliding, hot air balloons and drones in the Hamirpur district on January 5 and 6, said District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa.Action would be taken against those who violate the directions, he said, adding that the vice president will be on a day-long tour of Hamirpur on the invitation of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is also the local MP from the Hamirpur constituency. It will be the vice presidents first visit to Hamirpur.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:08 IST
Dhankhar's Hamirpur visit: Drones, paragliding banned on Jan 5, 6
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Strict security arrangements are being made in view of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit here on January 6, officials said on Wednesday. In view of the proposed visit, there will be a complete ban on paragliding, hot air balloons and drones in the Hamirpur district on January 5 and 6, said District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa.

Action would be taken against those who violate the directions, he said, adding that the vice president will be on a day-long tour of Hamirpur on the invitation of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is also the local MP from the Hamirpur constituency. It will be the vice president's first visit to Hamirpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024