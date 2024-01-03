Dhankhar's Hamirpur visit: Drones, paragliding banned on Jan 5, 6

Strict security arrangements are being made in view of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit here on January 6, officials said on Wednesday. In view of the proposed visit, there will be a complete ban on paragliding, hot air balloons and drones in the Hamirpur district on January 5 and 6, said District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa.

Action would be taken against those who violate the directions, he said, adding that the vice president will be on a day-long tour of Hamirpur on the invitation of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is also the local MP from the Hamirpur constituency. It will be the vice president's first visit to Hamirpur.

