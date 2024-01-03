EU adds Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list
The European Union has added Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa as well as its CEO to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday.
"In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world and its CEO," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.
