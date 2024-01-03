Left Menu

EU adds Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
The European Union has added Russia's biggest diamond producer Alrosa as well as its CEO to its sanctions list, it said on Wednesday.

"In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of sanctions, the EU today lists Alrosa, the largest diamond-mining company in the world and its CEO," EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

