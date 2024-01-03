European NATO members strike deal to buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO on Wednesday said its procurement arm would support a group of member countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, with a contract to buy up to 1,000 Patriot air defence missiles. The agency awarded a production and delivery contract to COMLOG, a joint venture between Raytheon and MBDA, the transatlantic military alliance said in a statement, adding that European production of the missiles would be expanded.
"The consolidated multinational procurement, in the spirit of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), offers economies of scale and supports the expansion of production capacity for new GEM-T missiles to meet increasing demand", NATO said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Germany's budget deal: the questions that remain
EU approves Germany's 2.6 bln euros aid for steel firm Stahl-Holding-Saar
Erdogan says signals from U.S., Canada could help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid
Erdogan says signals from US, Canada may help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid
France, Germany still discussing specific numbers on debt reduction - German finance minister