Left Menu

Egypt PM says raising power prices will cut sector's losses by 15 bln EGP

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that raising electricity prices will reduce the sector's losses to 75 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.43 billion) from 90 billion. ($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:10 IST
Egypt PM says raising power prices will cut sector's losses by 15 bln EGP
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that raising electricity prices will reduce the sector's losses to 75 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.43 billion) from 90 billion. "The fuel we use to power electricity plants is being bought using U.S dollars," Madbouly noted.

Egypt's central bank has kept the Egyptian pound fixed at 30.95 to the dollar since March, but the pound has since fallen to 50 to the dollar on the black market. ($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024