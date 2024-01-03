Shiromani Akali Dal to hold 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' from February 1 to 'expose' AAP govt

Alleging failure of the AAP government on several fronts, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday said the party will hold a 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' from February 1 to ''expose'' the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation.

A decision on the rally was taken at a meeting of the Shiromani Akali Dal's core committee, presided over by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

According to a party statement, the core committee decided to hold the yatra from February 1 to expose the AAP government, which betrayed all sections of people -- including farmers, the weaker sections, trade and industry, youngsters and government employees.

Badal will lead the yatra and cover all 117 assembly constituencies, spending two days in each, it said.

It has also been decided to hold seminars in all major towns and cities to focus on the issues of Punjab and the grievances of its people.

The core committee decided that various issues of Punjab, including the ''denial of its capital to the state as well as its river waters'', will be taken up in the seminars. A panel of Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema and Harcharan Singh Bains has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting these seminars.

The core committee, while applauding the move, decided to overwhelmingly support the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee's decision to organise an 'Aape Gur Chela' nagar kirtan from Anandpur Sahib to Talwandi Sabo from January 10-16 to mark the ''Parkash Purab'' of Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, the statement said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal core committee urged the party's rank and file to extend overwhelming support to the event.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief, also attended the core committee meeting.

