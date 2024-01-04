Left Menu

Hardeep Puri inaugurates ‘URBAN SQUARE’ exhibition showing urban experience with diverse spectrum of products

‘URBAN SQUARE’ also attempts to communicate the ingredients of what makes an inclusive city.

Updated: 04-01-2024 11:13 IST
The showcase event organized at ITPO, is part of the ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat Utsav’ at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ vision. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, inaugurated the ‘URBAN SQUARE’, an exhibition offering visitors an immersive urban experience with a diverse spectrum of products, including handlooms, upcycled décor, pottery, packaged food, handicrafts and  delectable street food. With participation from 150 exhibitors, including urban Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under DAY-NULM and street food vendors under PM SVANidhi, representing diverse regions of the country, the exhibition celebrates the spirit and skills of marginalized urban communities.

 

The showcase event organized at ITPO, is part of the ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat Utsav’ at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ vision. The event commenced on 3rd January and will run until 10th January 2024.

‘URBAN SQUARE’ also attempts to communicate the ingredients of what makes an inclusive city. Comprising streets and squares, the exhibition makes space for the marginalized section of our cities- the urban poor, by integrating the street vendors and urban self-help group members in a public space built for people from all walks of life. The different squares are allocated for specific kinds of products and have a central seating and recreational space much like chowks or public squares in cities. The information-displays at the exhibition, communicate aspects of good streets and public spaces as well as the impact of DAY-NULM and PM SVANidhi schemes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

