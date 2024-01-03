Uttarakhand: CM Dhami chairs meeting of energy department, directs officials to work on alternative energy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while reviewing the Energy Department at the Secretariat on Wednesday, directed the officials to work expeditiously in the field of energy and alternative energy in the state. He said that more efforts are needed to get the work on the ground quickly. Efforts should be made to ensure that the projects are completed within the time period for completion. If any kind of problem is being faced anywhere, then the problems should be informed and they will be solved appropriately.

The Chief Minister said that a detailed proposal should be made for energy-related proposals on which necessary action is to be taken at the central government level. During the review of the Energy Department, the Chief Minister directed that production of hydro and solar energy should be increased rapidly. The surplus land of UJVNL should be used on priority basis for tourism-based activities and solar. The grounding of the projects for which investment agreements have been signed at the Investors Summit should be done soon.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to work expeditiously on Lakhwad and Kishau multipurpose projects. The Chief Minister directed that digital payments should be promoted rapidly. Continuous efforts should be made to increase revenue. It was informed in the meeting that currently hydro and solar energy production is 7513 million units, which has been targeted to increase to 18740 million units by 2031. 17 MW A total of 03 solar power projects will be commissioned from 2024. 29.25 MW A total of 06 projects will start by October 2025. By 2026, 5.5 MW is due, 18 MW.

Personnel Kapkot and 11.5 MW. Shama village solar power project near Bageshwar is targeted to be started by 2026. It was informed in the meeting that till now grounding of projects worth Rs 21520 crore has been done. Which includes hydropower projects worth Rs 6780 crore, pumped storage projects worth Rs 14670 crore and solar-based projects worth Rs 70 crore. Whereas, based on the agreements signed in the Investors Summit for investment, the grounding process for hydropower, pumped storage, solar based and other projects worth Rs 54,977 crore is in progress.

On this occasion, a presentation was also given about the RMU of Tiloth Power House (Maneri Bhali First Phase). Research and development work is being done by UJVNL with IIT Roorkee for Hydro Kinetic Turbine as an innovation. In the first phase, a one megawatt capacity plant is being set up in Pathri Mohammadpur for green hydrogen. On the basis of "Zero Investment/Expense Model", the process of selling the projects energized after January 01, 2026 by registering them in the Greenhouse Mitigation Program of the Global Carbon Council and issuing 'Carbon Credit' is in progress. (ANI)

