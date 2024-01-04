Assam: 115 NCC girl cadets attend combined annual training camp at NTF, Narangi

A total of 115 Girls National Cadet Corps members from the 60 Assam Girls Battalion, Guwahati, are undergoing multifaceted training as part of the Combined Annual Training Camp at NTF, Narangi, PRO Defence, Guwahati said in a statement on Wednesday. The 10-day event, beginning on January 2 and concluding on January 11, has brought together cadets from various institutions across the region to participate in multifaceted training and activities aimed at fostering leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility among the youth, the statement said.

A total of 350-375 girls, NCC cadets only from 27 schools, colleges, and universities in Guwahati and nearby areas, are attending the camp. These girl cadets are from classes 9 up to 3rd-year graduation students in various institutions in Guwahati and nearby areas. This camp aims to introduce NCC girl cadets to a regimented way of life. During the camp, the endeavour is to give cadets maximum exposure to Range Drill, firing, and specialized training with an emphasis on community living, discipline, First-aid, character, and confidence building.

The foundation of the camp was built upon a robust curriculum designed to hone the cadets' skills in numerous domains. This camp will also be an eligibility criterion for A, B, and C Certificate Examinations. The opening address was conducted by Camp Commandant Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma. He asked them to be disciplined and organized, and learn the military way of life. During the period, there will be various competitions like Volleyball, Debate, Painting, Elocution, Firing Competition, Tug War, Drill, Table Drill, and Line Area, read the official statement further.

Various guest lectures by experts on topics like Know Your Army, Traffic management, and lectures by representatives of NDRF and NEDFi are planned in addition to lectures by Army Officers, Army staff, and Associate NCC Officers (ANOs). Moreover, the facilities at NTF, Narangi have been prepared to accommodate the diverse needs of the cadets, ensuring a conducive environment for both learning and camp activities. In the days to come, the camp is poised not only to elevate the skill sets of the participating girl cadets but also to instil in them the values of discipline, camaraderie, and service, thus preparing them to become the vanguards of a brighter tomorrow.

The stage is set for an event that promises to be a catalyst for transformative growth and empowerment among the cadets of the National Cadet Corps. (ANI)

