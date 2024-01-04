Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 15:32 IST
Saudi finance minister approves 2024 borrowing plan -statement
Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan has approved the kingdom's 2024 annual borrowing plan, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia estimates its 2024 financing needs at about 86 billion Saudi riyals ($22.9 billion), the statement added.

The ministry said that by the end of 2024 the total debt portfolio is expected to reach 1.115 trillion riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

