Memorial service for late legendary playwright Dr Mbongeni Ngema held

A memorial service reflecting on the life of the late legendary playwright, Dr Mbongeni Ngema, was held at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who attended the service, highlighted Ngema's contributions to the region and the world. The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, underscored Ngema's influence on economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, saying his work had a "multidimensional impact" on many of his work.

Ngema was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, 27 December on his way to KwaZulu-Natal after attending a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

“The Playhouse Theatre, a cultural hub in Durban, became a solemn space to pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema, an internationally acclaimed playwright, director, singer and author. Ngema's impact on the arts and his role in shaping the cultural landscape were evident in the distinguished attendees who came to honour his legacy,” said the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government in a statement.

Bishop Vusi Dube, a Member of Provincial Legislature, shared reflections on the profound spiritual and societal dimensions of Ngema's creations, emphasising their resonance in the hearts of the people.

The memorial service was not only a gathering of political and cultural figures but also a reflection of Mbongeni Ngema's diverse and far-reaching influence.

On Monday, Dube-Ncube has expressed her gratitude to President Cyril Ramaphosa for granting the composer, director and theatre producer a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

The Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, which includes elements of police ceremonial honours, is reserved for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province.

Dube-Ncube said Ngema distinguished himself as a true South African legend, who used creative art and theatre to contribute to the fight for freedom the country is enjoying today.

In his tribute to Ngema last month, President Ramaphosa said his “masterfully creative narration of our liberation struggle honoured the humanity of oppressed South Africans and exposed the inhumanity of an oppressive regime”.

“The many productions he created or to which he contributed inspired resilience and pride among us as fellow South Africans, and took South Africa and our continent into the theatres, homes and consciousness of millions of people around the world. May his soul rest in peace,” said President Ramaphosa at the time.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, 5 January.

