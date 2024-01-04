Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower after robust jobs data

Updated: 04-01-2024 20:12 IST
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday after a stronger-than-expected private payrolls report indicated resilience in the labor market, tempering expectations on how early interest-rate cuts could begin.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.27 points, or 0.11%, at 4,698.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.98 points, or 0.31%, to 14,545.23 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.2 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 37,498.28.

