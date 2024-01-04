Left Menu

Police say there has been a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear

04-01-2024
Police say there has been a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa
Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting on Wednesday at the city's high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

