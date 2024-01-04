RECPDCL signs MoU with Gujarat for implementation of Smart Metering project in PGVCL

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for Rs. 2,094.28 Crores for the implementation of the Smart Metering project in PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd.) under Phase 1 of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

In the strategic collaboration, the Government of Gujarat is set to facilitate RECPDCL in obtaining necessary permissions and clearances for their upcoming projects in the state. The MoU outlines a time-bound framework to streamline the establishment of RECPDCL’s projects in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 by MD, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), Shri Jai Prakash Shivahare and CEO, RECPDCL, Shri Rajesh Kumar Gupta in presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel.

(With Inputs from PIB)