Telangana CM meets Union Jal Shakti Minister; presents proposal to give national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Revanth Reddy Uttam Kumar Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekavat at Shram Shakti Bhawan in the national capital on Thursday. The Telangana CM and Irrigation Minister presented the proposal to the Union Minister to give national status to the 'Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme'.

"We represented to the central water resources minister to consider the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme in Telangana as a national project and to give central funding for it. The ministers responded by saying that we don't have anything like a national project status now but considering on the basis of our representation, that this is a droughted district and that this is a fluoride-prone area, we will try and accommodate in some other scheme and give funding for this Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme," said Uttam Kumar Reddy while speaking to media personnel. The Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme was inaugurated in the previous year by the then Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district.

CM Revanth Reddy on his visit also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed several issues pertaining to Telangana. The Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to allocate more IPS officers to Telangana and stressed about the settlement of pending dues from Andhra Pradesh.

He also met Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Apart from according national status to PLRI scheme, a request was made to the Union Jal Shakthi Minister to sanction 60 per cent of funds for taking up the PLRI. The project was designed to supply irrigation water to 12.30 lakh acres, besides drinking water to 1,226 villages.

It has been designed to lift 90 tmc of water at 75 per cent dependability to the project from the allocations to Telangana in Krishna basin, he said in the representation submitted to the Union Minister. Already, forest, wildlife, environmental, central electricity authority, Central Soil and Materials Research Station, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Central Ground Water Board clearances have been obtained for the PLRI, he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister will meet UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni on Friday and discuss a few issues. "After we (Congress) formed the government, we had assured many times that we would restructure and remodel the Telangana Public Service Commission on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission and towards that goal, tomorrow, we are meeting the Chairman of the Union Public service Commission, Manoj Soni at 11 am, and will be taking steps forward in the direction," said the Telangana Irrigation Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)