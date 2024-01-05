Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed several issues pertaining to Telangana.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:12 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/X@HMOIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed several issues of Telangana. The Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to allocate more IPS officers to Telangana and stressed about the settlement of pending dues from Andhra Pradesh.

CM Revanth Reddy also called upon other Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Shram Shakti Bhawan. He presented the proposal to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to give national to the 'Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme'.

"We represented to the central water resources minister to consider the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme in Telangana as a national project and to give central funding for it. The ministers responded by saying that we don't have anything like a national project status now but considering on the basis of our representation, that this is a droughted district and that this is a fluoride-prone area, we will try and accommodate in some other scheme and give funding for this Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme," said Telangana MLA Uttam Kumar Redd, while speaking to the media. The Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme was inaugurated in the previous year by the then Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Narlapur in Nagarkurnool district.

Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts for an ayacut of 10.00 lakh acres, (proposal for enhanced ayacut of 12.30 Lakh Acres is under consideration at Government)drinking water to enroute villages, GHMC and industrial use by lifting 2 TMC per day for 60 days during the flood season (1.50 TMC for PRLIS + 0.50 TMC for Dindi L.I.S) from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir on Krishna River near at Yellur(V), Kolhapur (M) to KP Laxmidevipally(V), Kondurg (M) with 5-stage lifting and then utilizing water by gravity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024