"Dharma se raajneeti chalti hain, Raajneeti se dharma nahin chalta..." Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Asserting that Lord Ram is not a topic of politics, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri on Friday said that "politicizing" the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple issue is "idiocy." "Lord Ram is not a topic of politics. 'Dharma se raajneeti chalti hain. Raajneeti se Dharma nahin chalta (Politics runs through religion, not religion through politics). People of the country are not sleeping they are awake and can see everything. Vote as per your choice, vote in the national interest. Lord Ram has its own policy which is dignity, unity and peace. People who are politicizing the issue is idiocy," Shastri told ANI on political parties claiming PM Modi taking credit for Ram Mandir.

He further said that the Ram Mandir is not being built for casteism but for the faith of all Ram devotees. "Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Lord Ram is a great leader. Ram Temple is not being built for casteism but for the faith of all Ram devotees," he added.

When asked about the other two matter matters (Gyanyapi and Mathura Janamanbhoomi) he said, "There is no place of opinion it is proved that in Gyanyapi there is Lord Shiv and Krishan Janmanbhoomi is of Kanhaiya." "There is no need for opinion in these matters. There is a law and the Supreme Court of India. Presently the reports of ASI show proof that there is a temple of Sanatana. The Mughals (Akbar, Babar) attacked our Hindu temples in past and today wounds are being healed," he added.

Shashtri, who has been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, said that the event is more special than the festival of Diwali. "It is the biggest win for all the Hindus and Sanatani. This event is more special than the festival of Diwali...All Lord Ram devotees across the world have been waiting for this day," Shastri told ANI.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. (ANI)

