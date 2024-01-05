FAO concludes training program to enhance animal feeding practices in Iraq

Following the decision made by His Excellency the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, to allocate 5 billion dinars to support buffalo breeders in the marshes, a major initiative has been launched, coupled with the Ministry of Agriculture's (MOA) strategic decision to expand and scale up the successful European Union (EU)-FAO project activities from Nineveh to other affected governorates.

This initiative will ensure the support of 15,000 buffalo breeders and their 263,000 buffalos in the southern governorates of Basra, Muthana, Thi-Qar and Missan.To ensure the successful implementation of the support activities, FAO in partnership with MoA concluded a series of "Training of Trainers" (ToT) programs. The first in this series of peer-to-peer training programs took place from 26 to 29th of December 2023 in the above-mentioned governorates. In this unique ToT initiative, 100 MoA extension officers were trained by their peers who had previously been trained by FAO experts and were actively involved in implementing successful FAO-EU Funded project activities in Nineveh and Southern regions.

MoA Technical Deputy, Dr. Mithaq Al Khafaji, praised the effective cooperation with FAO, expressing gratitude for their support. He highlighted the timeliness of this program provided by the Iraqi government to address severe climate change effects in the southern marshes. Dr. Al Khafaji emphasized the initiative's alignment with local needs, supporting 15,000 breeders across four governorates. Trained MoA officers, equipped with advanced knowledge, will play a key role along with the provided resources, including 3,130 tons of molasses, 200 plastic tanks, and 9,388 tons of wheat bean, reinforce sustainable agricultural practices in the region."

Equipped with knowledge gained from FAO's expertise, these extension officers played a crucial role in disseminating best practices during the training sessions. The comprehensive program focused on providing extension officers with advanced knowledge and expertise on sustainable animal feeding practices, with a focus on climate-smart agriculture methods, molasses uses to optimize buffalo feeding, and efficient livestock management and nutrition. The programme further supports extension officers and farmers with 45,000 copies of comprehensive extension manuals on best practices in: buffalo feeding; promoting the cultivation and use of fodder crops using climate-smart irrigation techniques; and valorizing sugar molasses as a strategic feed supplement.

Explaining the significance of the training programmes, FAO Iraq Representative, Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, underscored the importance of learning and collaboration, stating, "FAO is dedicated to empower agricultural practices which reflects our commitment to empowering local communities. By fostering knowledge sharing, we aim to strengthen the capacity of extension officers to drive positive change in Iraq's agricultural landscape. We value our crucial partnership with the MoA and acknowledge the importance of EU support."

FAO Livestock Expert, Dr. Chedly Kayouli, added, "Innovative techniques, featuring resistant fodder crops and sugar molasses, have revolutionized animal feeding, ensuring livestock resilience and optimizing nutritional value. Introduced by FAO for the first-time at large scale in Iraq, these forages and sugar molasses not only enhance the quality and quantity of milk but also provide substantial benefits to livestock health.

The initiative aligns with FAO's overarching goal of promoting sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems, and ensuring food security for all. Through collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange, FAO continues to play a crucial role in the development of Iraq's agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).