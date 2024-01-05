Left Menu

European shares eye first weekly loss in eight; focus on data for rate clues

Retail and technology led sectoral declines, down around 1%, each. Signify shed 1.9%, after Barclays initiated coverage of the world's largest light-maker's stock with an "Underweight" rating. Endeavour Mining lost 9.6% after removing CEO Sebastien de Montessus with immediate effect. Netherlands-based Redcare Pharmacy rose 3.6% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Hold".

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:52 IST
European shares eye first weekly loss in eight; focus on data for rate clues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European shares dropped on Friday in a broader market decline, poised for their first weekly loss in eight, with investors awaiting euro-zone inflation prints and U.S. payrolls data that could further shape monetary policy expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.5% by 0810 GMT, eyeing a 0.8% weekly decline, in a rocky start to 2024 after eight consecutive weekly gains on ramped-up bets of easing monetary policy. Retail and technology led sectoral declines, down around 1%, each.

Signify shed 1.9%, after Barclays initiated coverage of the world's largest light-maker's stock with an "Underweight" rating. Endeavour Mining lost 9.6% after removing CEO Sebastien de Montessus with immediate effect.

Netherlands-based Redcare Pharmacy rose 3.6% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Hold". Euro-zone consumer and producer inflation reports and U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day, will be key for investors in assessing when the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve can start cutting rates this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024