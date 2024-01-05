Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:55 IST
Two properties of Dawood Ibrahim's kin sold off at auction
Dawood Ibrahim Image Credit: Wikipedia
Two properties belonging to the family members of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were sold off here on Friday at an auction organised by the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, an official said.

A total of four properties, located at Mumbke village in Khed tehsil of coastal Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, were available at the auction, but no bids were received for two of them.

The other two properties received four and three bidders, respectively, and a single person emerged as successful bidder for both of them. One property, agricultural land measuring 170.98 sqmt, received the highest bid of Rs 2.01 crore against the reserve price of Rs 15,440.

Another -- agricultural land measuring 1730 sqmt -- fetched the highest bid of Rs 3.28 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 1,56,270, the official added.

The name of the successful bidder was not disclosed.

The auction took place at the Aayakar Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Ibrahim, a wanted accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is believed to be living in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

