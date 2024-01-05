Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after stronger-than-expected jobs data

Updated: 05-01-2024
U.S. stock index futures extended losses after a stronger-than-expected jobs report signaled resilience in the labor market and tempered expectations of rapid interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. The Labor Department's report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 216,000 in December, compared with expectations for an increase of 173,000, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate held steady from November at 3.7%, compared with expectations of a 3.8% advance, while average earnings rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, against forecasts of 0.3% growth. At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 158 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 86 points, or 0.52%.

