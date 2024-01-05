Left Menu

J-K Police bust narco module, arrest five drug peddlers in Baramulla

With the arrest of five drug peddlers, including a woman, Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a narco module in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 19:31 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The accused have been identified as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, and Muskaan Bano, all residents of DewanBagh Baramulla and Bakir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chandsooma Kanispora. "Police have busted a narco module, arrested five drug peddlers, including a lady in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession," the statement added.

As per the statement, a team headed by Station House Officer Baramulla intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint at Kralhar in which five people, including one lady, were on board "During their search, 45 grams of contraband brown sugar and 345 grams of Charas-like substances were recovered from their possession," the statement added.

They have been arrested and shifted to Baramulla Police Station, where they remained in custody, as per the statement. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigations have been initiated, it added. (ANI)

