Mumbai: Several museums receive emails threatening bomb blasts

Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts, officials said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts, officials said on Friday. As per officials, the threatening mails were sent to major museums, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli.

The police and bomb disposal squad investigated the museums that received the emails, but no trace of explosives was found, they said. An investigation into this matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

