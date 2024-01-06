Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian visits Cuttack

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian, visited Cuttack to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public. Pandian participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Lower Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack and interacted with students of all colleges in the district.

He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. He asked them to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success. The close aide of state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also reviewed other major temple development projects like Chandi temple; Charchika temple, Banki; Bhattarika temple and Maa Pragala Peetha in Badamba; Paramahamsa Peetha at Cuttack; Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh; Acyutananda temple at Nemalo; Madhaba temple at Niali etc.

Later, the former IAS officer reviewed other major road and bridge projects and ongoing mega PWS projects in the district, which cover Narasinghpur, Badamba, Banki, Dampada, Barang, Athgarh, Tigiria, Tangi-Choudwar, Mahanga and Nischintakoili blocks at a total cost of Rs 1250 crore. During the day, he also interacted with the public at Upper Baliyatra Ground, Cuttack and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution. (ANI)

