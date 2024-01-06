AIIMS Delhi: 5-year-old girl becomes world's youngest to undergo awake brain surgery

A five-year-old girl underwent awake craniotomy (Conscious Sedation technique) surgery for left perisylvian intraaxial brain tumor at AIIMS Delhi. She has become the youngest in the world to undergo this procedure.

She cooperated very well throughout the procedure and remained well at the end and postoperatively too. There was excellent teamwork and support by neuro anesthesia and Neuroradiology teams for providing high-quality functional MRI brain studies, stated an official release by the AIIMS.

Awake craniotomy is a neurosurgical technique and type of craniotomy that allows a surgeon to remove a brain tumor while the patient is awake to avoid brain damage. During the surgery, the neurosurgeon performs cortical mapping to identify vital areas, called the "eloquent brain", that should not be disturbed while removing the tumor. (ANI)

