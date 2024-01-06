Left Menu

BSF thwarts smuggling attempt in Amritsar, seizes 3 packages of suspected heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:52 IST
BSF Intercept: Heroin Haul (PHOTO/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Saturday. "In the early hours of January 6th, 2024, at around 5:30 AM, alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the border uncovered a dropping sound near the border fence in the proximity of Village-Daoke, District-Amritsar", the BSF said in a press statement.

Following a thorough search of the area, BSF troops successfully recovered three packages suspected to contain heroin (Gross weight - approximately 3.210 kg ), securely wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and one Android mobile phone from a farming field, the force further said. The vigilant BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit attempt by Pakistani smugglers to smuggle narcotics, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

