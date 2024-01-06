TN govt's 3rd Global Investors Meet set to begin on Jan 7

Tamil Nadu is all set to host the third edition of the Global Investors Meet, and the first one by the ruling DMK government, from Sunday with a galaxy of leaders set to participate in it. A host of representatives from several multinational companies, over 450 international delegates, and representatives from 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day event. The previous editions of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) were held in 2015 and 2019, when AIADMK was the ruling party, under the chief ministers late J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, respectively. The Ministry of Industries and Guidance Tamil Nadu--the state's investment promotion agency--, who are the organisers of the event, expect over 30,000 participants during GIM 2024 with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal set to be part of the inauguration along with Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleagues. ''As the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 approaches, the air is thick with anticipation! With over 30,000 participants, our campaign - Titans of Tamil Nadu- has sparked widespread excitement,'' Stalin said. ''GIM 2024 will feature 450 plus international delegates, 170 globally acclaimed speakers, and representation from 50 countries underscoring Tamil Nadu's industrial prowess,'' he said in a social media post. ''We also have an MSME pavilion, Tamil Nadu ecosystem pavilion, several country pavilions and the StartupTN pavilion -- providing a fantastic opportunity for delegates to witness the industrial marvel of the state and foster business collaborations,'' he added. Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa welcomed the delegates who are scheduled to participate in the Global Investors Meet. ''A Global Industrial Giant, a stable and progressive state. The best destination for your investments. Welcome to Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

''For GIM, we have a totally different target apart from Rs 3 lakh crore worth of investments which have come in. We are expecting investments of a few lakh crores more to come in,'' Rajaa told PTI recently.

Setting the ball rolling for GIM 2024 in 2023, Stalin unveiled the 'logo' for the Global Investors Meet. Symbolizing the Tamil word 'Tha', the logo also refers to Tamil Nadu flourishing in all its parameters. Singapore, the United States of America (USA), Australia, France, and Malaysia are some of the partner countries for GIM 2024.

Stalin had also undertaken overseas visits to Dubai and Japan to woo investors to the state. According to the industry department, Tamil Nadu has already secured investment commitments worth Rs 2,97,196 crore from various companies which would generate 4,15,282 jobs in the state. Besides the signing of MoUs with various companies, sector-specific policies are also expected to be unveiled. StartupTN is also expected to launch its Tamil Nadu Startup Fund to promote startups during GIM 2024.

Backed by the government, StartupTN aims to nurture a vibrant ecosystem for startups, resulting in innovation and entrepreneurship-driven employment and economic growth.

