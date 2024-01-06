Left Menu

Massive fire at oil company in Gujarat's Valsad, none hurt

A massive fire broke out at an oil company in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Saturday evening.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:40 IST
Massive fire at oil company in Gujarat's Valsad, none hurt
Massive fire breaks out at oil company in Valsad (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at an oil company in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, officials said. The fire at the oil company engulfed the whole area in smoke and embers.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze, said officials. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the site as yet, they said.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024