Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu attends Si Donyi Golden Jubilee celebration

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday attended the Golden Jubilee function of the Si Donyi festival celebrated by the Tagin community at Daporijo. "The air at the Si Donyi celebration has brought alive the profound connection with our indigenous culture," the CM said.

Expressing gratitude to the Festival Celebration Committee for extending him the invitation to join the celebration as the chief guest, along with Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju, the CM said that he has taken note of suggestions provided by the Tagin Cultural Society for the preservation of vibrant Tagin culture and identity. "We will steadfastly work on it, as, with changing times, we should not erode our culture," the CM asserted.

Khandu lauded the people for supporting developmental projects initiated by the state and central governments, which, he said, have changed the overall scenario of the district. Talking about connectivity, he said that the portion of the Trans Arunachal Highway that passes through the district, connecting it with the rest of the state, will be completed by April this year.

"Those executing the project have informed me that the road will be completed within the next two months and one bridge on the highway will be ready by April," he informed. While revealing that the government has proposed to establish an airport near Dumporijo, Khandu expressed optimism that once the highway is through and the airport becomes functional, the district will witness a boom in economic activity.

"I can assure you that Upper Subansiri, with its virgin nature and rich culture, can attract a large number of tourists from across the globe," he remarked. With the mighty Subansiri River flowing through the heart of the district, Khandu said that the district is about to witness a sea change.

"We have already signed an MoU with NHPC to harness the hydropower potential of about 2000 MW in the district. Work will soon start on the ground and then the face of Daporijo and the district will change," he said. Khandu appreciated the local representatives for their quality work in developing Daporijo township roads and assured that the left-out township roads will also be sanctioned by the state government very soon.

Laying the foundation stone of the Si Donyi Festival Ground on the occasion, Khandu asked the elders and leaders of the district to design it in such a way that the entire complex showcases the rich, vibrant tradition and cultural heritage of the Tagin community. All four legislators of the district-- Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, MLAs Tanya Soki, Rode Bui and Nyato Dukam-- were also present at the celebration.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated the water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission scheme for Lingko village and others. He also inaugurated the Daporijo township road and drainage system, the road from Soki village to Raji village, a material recovery facility and an eco-fishery park.

Besides, he laid the foundation stone for a multistorey parking lot at Daporijo. (ANI)

