No difference of opinion among INDIA parties on seat sharing in Jharkhand: JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary

Ashok Chaudhary, Janata Dal (United) leader in charge of the Jharkhand unit, said on Saturday that the seat-sharing discussions among the INDIA alliance parties in Jharkhand are ongoing and rejected reports of differences among the parties on this issue. "Talk is going on. There are no differences anywhere," he said, replying to queries about the seat-sharing discussions.

Reacting to the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, he said a large section of the country thinks that the activities of the central investigation agencies are not transparent. "A large section of the country believes that the actions of the ED and CBI are not transparent. The BJP should respond to this," Ashok Chaudhary said.

The ED has issued a summons to Abhishek Prasad to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case. The probe agency has also summoned Ramnivas Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sahibganj, on January 11 and Vinod Singh on January 15.

Earlier, ED concluded its day-long search of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence late on Wednesday. The ED raided the premises of the press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in connection with the ongoing alleged money laundering case.

According to the agency sources, searches were carried out at 12 locations, including the residences of Abhishek Prasad and the Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam.

Notably, this is the seventh time CM Soren has been issued a summons by the agency. Soren was summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations. He was asked again to appear on August 24 and September 9 but he skipped the dates, citing preoccupations. The agency then issued its fourth summons to the Jharkhand CM, asking him to report to the agency on September 23.

In his letter to the agency, Soren said he had provided all necessary documents and information to the ED. He wrote that if the ED needed any information, it could refer to the documents that he had already shared with the agency. Meanwhile, sources on Tuesday said that Hemant Soren, who was issued a 'last opportunity' by the ED to record his statement in an alleged land scam days ago, replied to the agency, labelling his summons as 'illegal.' (ANI)

