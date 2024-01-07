Left Menu

Wild elephant killed by speeding train in Assam's Jorhat

A wild elephant died after being hit by a passenger train in Assam's Jorhat district late Saturday night, according to an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:54 IST
Wild elephant killed by speeding train in Assam's Jorhat
A visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant died after being hit by a passenger train in Assam's Jorhat district late Saturday night, according to an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI over the phone on Sunday that the incident took place in the Mariani area at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

"The wild jumbo died after being hit by the Down Vivek Express," Sabyasachi De said. According to reports, when a herd of elephants tried to cross the railway track at Bhelaguri tea garden near the Mariani area, a passenger train hit one elephant of the herd.

More details are awaited. Earlier on January 5, an elephant calf was found dead in a paddy field in the Boko area of Assam.

After spotting the carcass of the elephant calf, some residents near the Nuapara area in Boko informed forest officials. Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Division, told ANI, "Our forest staff reached the spot and recovered the remains of the elephant calf."

A doctor's team from the Assam State Zoo is set to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the elephant calf's death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024