Left Menu

ReNew refinances NCDs worth Rs 2,391 cr

Clean energy company ReNew on Friday said it has refinanced Non-Convertible Debentures NCDs worth Rs 2,391 crore. ReNew Energy Global plc ReNew announces the refinancing of NCDs worth Rs 23,910 million Rs 2,391 crore that were issued by its subsidiaries in October 2020.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:41 IST
ReNew refinances NCDs worth Rs 2,391 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Clean energy company ReNew on Friday said it has refinanced Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,391 crore. The said NCDs were issued by its subsidiaries in October 2020, ReNew said in a statement. ''ReNew Energy Global plc (ReNew) announces the refinancing of NCDs worth Rs 23,910 million (Rs 2,391 crore) that were issued by its subsidiaries in October 2020. These NCDs were issued to India Green Energy Holdings, (India Green Energy), a Mauritius based SPV, which had raised USD 325 million through senior secured bonds (USD Bonds) to subscribe to these NCDs,'' the company said in a statement. The USD bonds, issued at a coupon rate of 5.375 per cent, were scheduled to mature in April 2024. The refinancing was done using proceeds of a long-term amortising project loan, obtained from a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), as per the statement.

India Green Energy has consequently redeemed the USD bonds three months ahead of maturity.

''Adapting a proactive and flexible financing strategy is crucial in today's business environment. We will continue to look at multiple pools of capital to further reduce our borrowing costs, extend maturities on existing debt and reduce refinancing risk without depleting the company's growth capital,'' ReNew Group CFO Kailash Vaswani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024