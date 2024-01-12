Left Menu

Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates Swadeshi Mela in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:00 IST
Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates Swadeshi Mela in Delhi
Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday inaugurated a 'Swadeshi Mela' in the national capital, officials said.

During her address, the minister said the artists were participating in the fair for their dedication in preserving India's rich heritage, culture, and traditions.

The 'Swadeshi Mela' was organised at theEmporia Complex on Baba Kharab Singh Marg here.

''The pivotal role of purchasing products from these artisans is in fostering a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and bestowing them with due recognition,'' she said.

She announced financial support of Rs 1 to 3 lakh for traditional artisans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

