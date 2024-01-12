Left Menu

Rajasthan ministers to be sent on Gujarat tour for training on energy sector

In a statement, Nagar said this team will study the policies of the Gujarat government promoting investment and production in the energy sector and explore the possibilities of implementing them in the context of Rajasthan.Nagar, who was attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar Thursday late night and discussed several topics with him.During the meeting, Patel informed that Gujarat has more than 16 per cent share in the total renewable energy capacity of the country.

Minister of State for Energy Hirlalal Nagar on Friday said a team of officers and experts from Rajasthan would soon be sent on a Gujarat tour to learn from the state's expertise in the energy sector. In a statement, Nagar said this team will study the policies of the Gujarat government promoting investment and production in the energy sector and explore the possibilities of implementing them in the context of Rajasthan.

Nagar, who was attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar Thursday late night and discussed several topics with him.

During the meeting, Patel informed that Gujarat has more than 16 per cent share in the total renewable energy capacity of the country. The world's largest hybrid renewable energy park with a capacity of 30,000 MW is being established in Kutch.

