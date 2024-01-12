Left Menu

President Murmu gets invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple's construction committee and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gave an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu at her residence on Friday.


President Murmu receiving invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple's construction committee and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gave an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu at her residence on Friday. The invitation was handed over by Chairman Nripendra Mishra, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar and RSS leader Ram Lal.

On Thursday, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar and Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra extended an invitation to the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dhankhar said he would convey a suitable time to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the VHP, have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods. (ANI)

