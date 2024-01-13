NITI Aayog, WFP launch compendium of inspiring stories on Millets Mainstreaming in India, Asia and African countries

A compendium of field stories showcasing experiences from Asian and African countries, including India, was launched on Friday in New Delhi. The compendium will help in capacity building and scaling up the best practices in the adoption of millets across the world. It also signifies the successful realisation of the Mapping and Exchange of Good Practices (MEGP) Initiative for Millets Mainstreaming in Asia and Africa, initiated in July 2022 through the collaboration of NITI Aayog and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Speaking at the launch, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, said, "India has successfully promoted millets for climate resilience, food security, and small farmers' livelihoods, particularly women, during the International Year of Millets 2023. These stories on millet mainstreaming will inspire practitioners and institutions to learn from the diverse good practices brought together. Millets must be made more fashionable or popular as they have health benefits, especially for lifestyle-related choices." Elisabeth Faure, Country Director, WFP, India, said "collaboration through expert deployment, knowledge transfer, policy dialogue, and study visits to strengthen the food security of small farmers is an important strategy for WFP in India. The compendium includes inspiring case stories to help countries learn and invest in traditional climate-resilient crops such as millet."

The compendium is expected to act as a reference for integrating millets into mainstream food systems, offering insights for making informed decisions and exchange through South-South cooperation and policy dialogues. Some of the areas that came across as common strands in the open discussion during the launch included the promotion of millets as a staple food, dietary diversification through millets and a focused increase in investments and productivity. Also present at the launch and discussion were Pradnya Paithankar, Head of Unit-Climate Change, Resilient Food Systems and DRR, WFP; Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor, Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Himachal Pradesh; Sanjay Aggarwal, Assistant Director General, ICRISAT; and Chef Manjit Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)