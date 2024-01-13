"Ram Rajya ab aa raha hai...," says Acharya Satyendra Das ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Saturday said that "Ram Rajya" is coming in Ayodhya as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. "We hoped that temple would be built but such a massive temple we never hoped or thought. The temple is beautiful. We are so happy to see the temple of Lord Ram. Ram rajya ab aa raha hai (Ram Rajya is coming) as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Acharya Das told ANI.

He further recalled the days when Ram Lalla's idol appeared in the disputed land and said, "The Ram Lalla idol appeared in the disputed land on December 23, 1949, after which on the orders of the Court the people started worshipping. On March 1, 1992, I became the priest of Ram Lalla, before that many incidents like Karsevaks were attacked and other incidents took place. After such incidents and when Babri Masjid was demolished, we took Ram Lalla to a tent on December 6, 1992. Today I am happy that Ram temple is being built." "Ram Rajya" is a term used to refer to an ideal governance where everyone is happy.

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)