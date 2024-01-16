Left Menu

"Violence is not the way in any situation...," Air India's pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal on IndiGo incident

Following an incident of alleged assault against an IndiGo pilot on board, Air India's pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal condemned the incident and asserted that violence is not the way in any situation.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:25 IST
"Violence is not the way in any situation...," Air India's pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal on IndiGo incident
Air India's pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following an incident of alleged assault against an IndiGo pilot on board, Air India's pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal condemned the incident and asserted that violence is not the way in any situation. "It sends chills down my spine, violence is not the way in any situation...forget about when it actually happens with the Pilot, a crew member is a professional, the same person is going to be flying all of you. Violence is not just a way," Air India's pilot Captain told ANI on Tuesday.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi ji's words, she said that there are better ways to handle our emotions and feelings. "Whatever issues you have, you cannot address anything with violence," she added.

Earlier on January 14, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making announcement about a delay in departure at Delhi Airport. Following an incident of alleged assault against an IndiGo pilot on board, the accused passenger was declared 'unruly', the airlines said in a statement on Monday.

As per an IndiGo statement, the accused passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action. "On January 14, 2024, during the announcement of a flight delay by the first officer of flight 6E2175, a passenger assaulted the first officer. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action," the press statement of the IndiGo stated.

The statement further mentioned that an internal committee has been formed to address the matter and inclusion of the passenger in the 'no-fly list' is under consideration. "The incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are of paramount importance, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any such unacceptable behaviour," the statement further said.

In a viral video, the agitated passenger, later identified as Sahil Kataria, was seen punching the co-pilot, identified as Anup Kumar, while he was announcing on board about flight delays. In the video, the co-pilot can be seen making an announcement. The passenger - wearing a yellow jacket runs up to the captain and slaps him on the face. A flight attendant standing beside the co-pilot immediately comes to his rescue and stands in front of him. The passenger is then pulled behind by another man as commotion spreads inside the cabin.

The flight attendant can be heard shouting out "You can't do this; you can't do this" as the man who caused the commotion heads back to his seat. The Delhi police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by Anup Kumar, the co-pilot of the IndiGo aircraft.

As per government rules released in 2017 on unruly passengers, if an airline finds a passenger's behaviour unruly, the pilot has to file a complaint, which is to be investigated by an internal panel. During the probe, the airline can ban the flyer for a maximum of 30 days. The committee has to decide on the matter within 30 days and specify how long the flyer can be kept from travelling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024