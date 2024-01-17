Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi's artisan Kunj Bihari creates replica of Ram Mandir

As the countdown to the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Lalla has begun, national award-winning artisan Kunj Bihari made a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. "I along with my brothers made this replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The speciality of this Ram temple is that it is made of Gulabi meenakari in 108 days in 108 parts. Gulabi meenakari craft is done with metals like gold and silver", said artisan Kunj Bihari.

Kunj Bihari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives. "We got the temple in Ayodhya after a wait of 500 years because of PM Modi's efforts. I want him to devote our replica to Lord Ram."

Kunj Bihari elaborated it was a difficult and tedious task to create a Ram Mandir replica. "It was difficult to create this replica. Once we established Lord Ram's gold statue, this task became easy. This is entirely devoted to Him. It weighs 2.5 kg and Jai Shree Ram is engraved on it. Four uncut diamonds have been used on shikars. The entire temple including the flag is made up of silver. Colours have been made using different elements. Blue is made up of cobalt, and, titanium. The colour yellow was created using copper. Gold and magnesium oxides have also been used. 850°C heat is needed to melt and make products of Gulabi Meenakari."

Kunj Bihari highlighted the intricacies of the Ram temple replica created. "Our national flower lotus has been engraved on the gate. Symbols of bows and arrows have also been made on the Ram temple replica and the flag attached is red."

Kunj Bihari emphasised his intention behind making the Ram temple replica. "Everybody is doing something or the other for Lord Ram. This is our part of the contribution. We could make this task possible because of Lord Ram's blessings. I have put a light inside the replica so that one can see Lord Ram's statue established inside."

Kunj Bihari told about the art of Gulabi meenakari. "Gulabi Meenakari has a GI tag, as well as it lies under the category of ODOP (one district one product). It came to India during the Mughal era. Indians gave pink colour to this artform".

Kunj Bihari told about his award-winning rickshaw model which he made for PM Modi. "I made a rickshaw for PM Modi when he came to Varanasi for which I received an award from Pranab Mukherjee."

Meanwhile, Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23. "The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

