HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1405 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1430

Organisers said there will be no play on the outside courts before 2:30 p.m. due to rain. READ MORE

Play has been called off again on all outside courts due to rain. Second-round matches continue on the main showcourts, where the roofs remain closed. 1305 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS

Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay. 1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts. 1115 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit). Australian Open order of play on Thursday

