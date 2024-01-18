Lok Sabha Speaker cleans Khade Ganesh premises in Rajasthan under cleanliness drive

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla cleaned the premises of the Khade Ganesh Temple in the Kota area of Rajasthan as part of the cleanliness drive on Wednesday and appealed to people to take part in 'Swachh Abhiyan' at different temples ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Birla said, "PM Modi has made cleanliness a part of his life from the beginning and has always appealed to the countrymen to make cleanliness a part of their daily routine... I also request the devotees to take care of cleanliness...Cleanliness is an important part of life. ..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign. Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple. Swachhata Abhiyan takes new momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people to conduct a cleanliness drive at religious places as part of the campaign. His appeal came ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22.

The campaign, which will continue till the temple ceremony, has been taken forward by ministers in several states. Delivering his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

