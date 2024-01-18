Left Menu

Navy destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack in Gulf of Aden

In a rapid and effective response, the Indian Navy's mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, on Thursday swiftly addressed a distress call from the Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on the night of January 17.

In a rapid and effective response, the Indian Navy's mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, on Thursday addressed a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on the night of January 17. INS Visakhapatnam, currently on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, promptly acknowledged the distress call.

The destroyer intercepted the vessels at midnight on January 18, 2024, to provide immediate assistance. MV Genco Picardy, with a crew of 22 (including 9 Indians), reported no casualties, and the fire on board was reported to be under control.

To ensure the safety and security of the vessel, Indian Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the MV Genco Picardy in the early hours of January 18 to inspect the damaged area. After a thorough examination, the EOD specialists successfully rendered the affected area safe for further transit.

The Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy is now proceeding towards its next port of call. (ANI)

