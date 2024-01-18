Left Menu

Plummeting temperature in this hill district has left people grappling with biting cold in what seems to be an unseasonal climatic phenomenon that has also affected farming.The lush green lawns are covered with frost and dense fog has affected visibility, as locals struggle with health issues due to the dipping mercury.Such cold, dry spell is usually witnessed during November-December, locals said.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 18-01-2024 13:50 IST
Ooty shivers at near zero degree celsius
Plummeting temperature in this hill district has left people grappling with biting cold in what seems to be an unseasonal climatic phenomenon that has also affected farming.

The lush green lawns are covered with frost and dense fog has affected visibility, as locals struggle with health issues due to the dipping mercury.

Such cold, dry spell is usually witnessed during November-December, locals said. In many places, people were seen trying to keep themselves warm by sitting around bonfire.

According to official data available, temperature was recorded at 1 degree celcius at Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam while the mercury was a notch higher at 2 degree celcius in Botanical Garden. Sandynallah was warmer at 3 degree celcius.

Residents and environmental activists are worried over the relatively 'unseasonal' cold that has gripped the mountains.

V Sivadas of the Nilagiri Enviroment Social Trust (NEST) believes the change is due to global warming and El-nino effect.

''The onset of the cold is delayed and such a climatic change is a big challenge to the Nilgiris and study should be conducted about this,'' he said.

The tea plantation, taken up on a large scale here, also faces challenges.

Heavy rains in December and the subsequent cold period now has affected tea plantation, R Sukumaran, secretary of a local tea workers union said.

He expressed fears that this could affect production in the coming months.

Vegetable farmers said the weather has affected cabbages in particular.

N Ravichandran, a government employee, said it was difficult to leave home early for work due to the cold conditions.

Though one wears the required attire to keep warm, it was still difficult to drive two-wheelers, leading to health issues such as difficulty in breathing, severe headache and fever.

