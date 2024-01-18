Top NATO military official: recent Russia attacks in Ukraine not militarily effective
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia's recent attacks in Ukraine are not militarily effective, said the chief of NATO's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, on Thursday.
"While Russia's most recent attacks are devastating, they are not militarily effective," said Bauer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says no 'plan B' to unblocking U.S. funding
Russia, Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in 'biggest' release of war
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries, Russia as floods hit western Europe
EXCLUSIVE-Russian hackers were inside Ukraine telecoms giant for months - cyber spy chief
Russian rouble recovers ground in light holiday trade