Tamil Nadu: Under-construction flyover collapses in Chennai, no casualties

An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday. No casualties have been reported.

The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)