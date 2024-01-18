Tamil Nadu: Under-construction flyover collapses in Chennai, no casualties
An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday. No casualties have been reported.
The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Tamil Nadu
- Velachery
- Thillai Ganga Nagar
- Ganga Nagar
- Nanganallur
- Parangi Malai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Bullock cart races held in Thoothukudi district on the occasion of the 265th birth anniversary of Veerapandiya Kattabomman
Tamil Nadu all-party MP team seeks time with Amit Shah to urge release of flood relief for state
First time since Sanatan row, Udhayanidhi Stalin calls on PM Modi; seeks funds for flood relief in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Knowledge City Opens New Vistas for Real Estate Investors
Tamil Nadu Knowledge City Opens New Vistas for Real Estate Investors