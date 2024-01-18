Delhi: Three killed as fire breaks out at residence in Pitampura

Three people were found dead after a fire broke out in Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening, said officials. According to Delhi Fire Officials (DFO), "A fire call was received from the Pitampura area around 8 pm. Shortly after, eight fire officials reached the spot to douse the blaze."

"Three casualties were reported and two more deaths have been feared in the blaze," said the officials. The blaze has reportedly been brought down by the fire officials and a search operation is underway at the scene, they added.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

