Ayodhya gears up for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple with floral splendour

The city of Ayodhya is adorned with vibrant flowers in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled on January 22. In visuals captured by ANI, workers can be seen showcasing their creativity as they decorate the temple premises with a variety of flowers, predominantly marigolds.

Earlier, a detailed action plan was prepared to brighten the entry points of Ayodhya through median horticulture beautification under Phase 2 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of 'Bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya. "After the successful completion of all the works under Phase 1 of the 'Navya Ayodhya' project, work has been started under Phase 2 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of 'Bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya," according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday.

As per the instructions of the Yogi Government, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will carry out the "greening and beautification of the 24 km stretch along the banks of the Saryu River between Sahadatganj and Lata Chowk under National Highway 28 in Ayodhya," it said. At present, the process of hiring a contractor for 5 years to decorate and preserve the middle and embankment slopes of the National Highway by planting ornamental flowers and trees is ongoing. Appropriate manpower will be engaged to complete these tasks, it added.

Additionally, the contractor must ensure various aspects, including planting decorative trees, flowers, and plants on national highways' medians and embankment slopes, studying the vegetation cover of local and indigenous plant species, removing litter and unwanted vegetation on roads and slopes, and deploying an appropriate number of employees, vehicles, and machinery to ensure effective coverage of the median lane. It also added that the road will be kept clean at all times, with litter-free and dust-free central medians and embankment slopes.

Additionally, appropriate manpower must be allocated to complete the work, and all service personnel should be equipped with proper safety gear, clothing, and identification. Easy-to-understand signage boards in English and Hindi will be provided by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation on these medians, emphasizing emergency contact numbers and other essential information for public awareness.

As per the release, the construction process of six grand gate complexes has commenced with a budget of Rs 140 crores. Initially planned at Rs 14.69 crores for the Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road, the budget has now been increased to Rs 15.46 crores. Through this, construction of a 5-storey gate complex will be ensured which will be seen to fulfil the vision of the glory of Treta Yuga of Ayodhya, it said.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. (ANI)

