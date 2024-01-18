Left Menu

Uttarakhand DGP inaugurates police barracks in New Delhi

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, inaugurated the police barracks on the ground floor of Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:53 IST
DGP Abhinav Kumar (PHOTO/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, inaugurated the police barracks on the ground floor of Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday. This initiative aligns with the guidelines set forth by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"All modern facilities have been provided in the barracks in which policemen will be able to rest after duty. The efficiency of the policemen staying in these modern convenient barracks will increase and they will remain stress-free," DGP Abhinav Kumar said. "A total of four rooms have been made in the renovated barracks," he added.

During the inauguration ceremony, DGP Abhinav Kumar expressed his commitment to supporting the police force, assuring them of all possible assistance in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

