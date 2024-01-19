Vedic Brahmins, Acharyas lead worship inside Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas are leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple. According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

Meanwhile, the city of Ayodhya is adorned with vibrant flowers on Thursday in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled on January 22. Earlier, a detailed action plan was prepared to brighten the entry points of Ayodhya through median horticulture beautification under Phase 2 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of 'Bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya.

"After the successful completion of all the works under Phase 1 of the 'Navya Ayodhya' project, work has been started under Phase 2 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of 'Bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya," according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday. As per the instructions of the Yogi Government, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will carry out the "greening and beautification of the 24 km stretch along the banks of the Saryu River between Sahadatganj and Lata Chowk under National Highway 28 in Ayodhya," it said.

At present, the process of hiring a contractor for 5 years to decorate and preserve the middle and embankment slopes of the National Highway by planting ornamental flowers and trees is ongoing. Appropriate manpower will be engaged to complete these tasks, it added. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)